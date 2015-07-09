We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Pope Francis prays where the body of Spanish missionary Luis Espinal was found

During the journey from the airport in La Paz, Pope Francis made an important stop. He spent time at the place where the body of the Spanish Jesuit Luis Espinal was found.

The missionary was arrested by a group of paramilitary soldiers allied with Bolivia's dictator on the night of March 21, 1980. His lifeless body was found the next afternoon.

POPE FRANCIS

"Dear sisters and brothers. I stopped here to greet you and above all to remember. To remember our brother, a victim of interests who did not want him to fight for the freedom of Bolivia.â?

The Jesuit supported miners movements and protests against the dictator Luis Garcia Meza Tejada. It cost him his life.

POPE FRANCIS

"May Christ draw this man into Himself. Lord give him eternal rest and may light shine for him to no end.â?

Father Luis Espinal was also an expert communicator and filmmaker. In his honor, March 21st has been named the "Day of Bolivian Cinema.â?

 

