Pope receives controversial gift from Bolivian president

(-VIDEO ONLY-) ;Just moments after the Pope arrived in Bolivia, the country's president, ;Evo Morales, gave the Pope a crucifix tied to a hammer and sicklethe Communist symbol uniting labor and peasants. ;

The Pope remained expressionless as he received the gift. ;

What did Pope Francis say to Evo Morales?

KLH

CTV

-SV

BN

Up:LOA

;