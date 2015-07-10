We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Highlights: It's described as the Pope's most moving speech in Latin America.
Pope in Bolivia
|
2015/07/15
Read the Pope's speech to priests, religious and seminarians in Bolivia
Pope in Bolivia
|
2015/07/10
Read Pope Francis's speech to the Popular Movements in Bolivia
Pope in Bolivia
|
2015/07/10
Pope Francis greets family members of prisoners from a Bolivian prison
Pope in Bolivia
|
2015/07/10
The most memorable moments from Pope Francis' trip to Bolivia
Pope in Bolivia
|
2015/07/10
LIVE: Pope visits prisoners in Bolivia
Pope in Bolivia
|
2015/07/10
Pope in Bolivia
|
2015/07/10
Download document
Share

Pope Francis departs Bolivia, heads to Paraguay

Pope Francis arrived at the airport in Santa Cruz, Bolivia in a humble silver sedan. He stepped out and was immediately greeted by the country's president, Evo Morales.

Music played as the two walked down a red carpet that had been laid out for the Pope. He shook hands and greeted well-wishers, including leaders from the Church in Bolivia.

One woman tried to take a selfie with Pope Francis, but her valiant effort did not succeed. A baby, however, did get the Pope's attention. The Pope gave the child a blessing. ;

The Pope received a final gift, this one less controversial than others he had been given during the trip. Holding his own bag, the Pope walked up the steps to the plane, and his trip to Bolivia came to an end.

Pope Francis will now head to Asunción, Paraguay for the final leg of his trip to Latin America.

ATO

CTV

J

-BN

Up:ATO