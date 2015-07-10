We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Highlights: It's described as the Pope's most moving speech in Latin America.
Pope in Bolivia
|
2015/07/15
Read the Pope's speech to priests, religious and seminarians in Bolivia
Pope in Bolivia
|
2015/07/10
Read Pope Francis's speech to the Popular Movements in Bolivia
Pope in Bolivia
|
2015/07/10
Pope Francis greets family members of prisoners from a Bolivian prison
Pope in Bolivia
|
2015/07/10
The most memorable moments from Pope Francis' trip to Bolivia
Pope in Bolivia
|
2015/07/10
LIVE: Pope visits prisoners in Bolivia
Pope in Bolivia
|
2015/07/10
Pope in Bolivia
|
2015/07/10
Download document
Share

What did Pope Francis say to Evo Morales?

Bolivian President Evo Morales gave Pope Francis a hammer and sickle crucifix, and the gift instantly caused confusion and controversy throughout the world.

According to the Bolivian leader, it was designed by the Spanish missionary Luis Espinal. He was murdered in 1980 by pro-government paramilitaries. Hours before receiving the gift, the Pope made a special stop to pray at the spot where Espinal's body was found.

According to the Vatican, that particular design was not "a symbol of Marxist interpretation, but instead of dialogue.â?

FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI

Vatican Spokesman

"Indeed, it was something designed by Espinal. It is not something that was created after or now. With the attitude of very open dialogue with everyone.â?

Lombardi affirmed that the Pope did not say anything that shows "a particular negative reactionâ? to the gift, even though his reaction to the gift generated doubt. 

Some said that it sounded like the Pope had responded "that's not right,â? but others suggested that he said, "I didn't know that.â? Lombardi also acknowledged that they had no known about the gift beforehand.

In any case, it was not the only political gift that Morales gave to the Pope. The other was "Book of Sea,â? which includes arguments about a land dispute between Bolivia and Chile.

JRB/ATO

CTV

-

-PR

Up:ATO

#Papa