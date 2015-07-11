We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Pope in Paraguay
|
2015/07/11
Pope in Paraguay: Mothers, wives and widows...they shouldered the heaviest burdens

Hours after stepping foot in Paraguay, Pope Francis met with the country's president Horacio Cartes

It was a courtesy meeting, where both leaders delivered a speech. 

The president started off by saying that when he first met the Pope during a private audience in the Vatican, he took to heart the Pope's advice of serving those in need. 

HORACIO CARTES

"People come fist. The fight against poverty and marginalization. We try to serve God, feeling a personal responsibility to serve our fellow brothers and sisters.â?

In his remarks, Pope Francis recognized the struggles Paraguay has faced in its past with war and human right abuses. He thanked local women for the role they played during that troubled stage. 

POPE FRANCIS

"As mothers, wives and widows, they shouldered the heaviest burdens; they found a way to move their families and their country forward, instilling in new generations the hope of a better tomorrow.â?

The Pope then called on the group to not forget its history or its roots. But to embrace it as a door that leads to justice. A justice, he said, that's free of feelings of vengeance and hate. 

