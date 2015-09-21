We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Pope to Kenyan religious: â??Thank you for allowing yourself to be forgivenâ?
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/11/26
Pope on Papal Plane: The Church in Cuba is always working to liberate political prisoners
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/23
Check out the best images of the Pope in Cuba
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/23
Check out the best images of the Pope in Cuba
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/22
Pope Francis to Cuban families: I worry most about the couples who tell me they never fight
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/22
Pope Francis departs Cuba for the United States
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/22
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/21
Download document
Share

Pope Francis thanks Raul Castro for pardoning prisoners

Pope Francis publicly thanked Raul Castro for two things just ahead of their private meeting, and the cameras were rolling.

"I want to thank you for the warmth of the reception...I also want to thank you for the pardons.â?

The Cuban government pardoned more than 3,500 prisoners ahead of the Pope's visit to the island. A similar move was made before two previous papal visits, though with just a fraction of the number of prisoners.

The recent meeting between Pope Francis and the president's brother Fidel also occurred without any microphones present.

"He wrote me a dedication.â?

He was referring to the book that Fidel Castro gave him earlier in the day. The meeting with Raul lasted just under an hour. As they left the Palace of the Revolution, the Cuban leader showed the Pope a large Christ nailed to a cross made of oars.

Minutes later, the Pope stepped into the Popemobile and headed for the Cathedral of Havana. He was met by enthusiastic crowds, who were clearly happy to see him.

JRB/ATO

CTV

V

-BN

Up:ATO

#Papaencuba