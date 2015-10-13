Synod sheds light on Natural Family Planning

She is from Rwanda and she is one of many experts participating in the Synod. For over 30 years she has taught natural family planning to African families.

On Tuesday, she shared some insight with the press.

THÉRí?SE NYIRABUKEYE

African Federation for Family Action (Rwanda)

"Women need to understand how their bodies work and when they do, it's something to be proud of. Some of the women asked to me share just how happy they are to have discovered the beauty of natural family planing.â?

Reflecting on Pope Paul VI's encyclical, Humanae Vitae was also touched on. Especially when it comes to responsible fatherhood. It's something Pope Francis has highlighted throughout his pontificate.

He explained two things: every married couple must have a dialogue with their pastor about how to realize their paternal responsibility and also that a high birth rate is not synonymous with poverty.

POPE FRANCIS

January 21st, 2015

"Some believe that large families, having lots of kids is among the causes of poverty. I think that's a very simplistic viewpoint. I can say, we all can, that the main cause of poverty is an economic system that has pushed aside individuals in exchange for money.â?

Therese Nyirabukeye is one of 31 women who are taking part in the Synod. Another expert is Canadian bio-ethics professor, Moira McQueen. Most of them have a family of their own.

JRB/KLH

AA

S

-PR

Up:ATO

#Sinodo2015