Synod on the Family: Hear from a Protestant taking part

Among the hundreds of Cardinals, Bishops and prelates taking part in the Synod on the Family, there's also a group of Christians from other denominations. Among them is Rev. Thomas Schirrmacher from Germany.

REV. THOMAS SCHIRRMACHER

World Evangelical Alliance (Germany)

"I represent the World Evangelical Alliance, which is 600 million conservative protestants, that-especially when it comes to the family, works very closely with the Pontifical Council, the family and other institutions.â?

Since the Synod is raising many points that affect society as a whole, and not just Catholic families, leaders from other denominations were invited.

With the rising persecution of Christians, be it direct or indirect, the Pope wants to highlight the importance of unity.

The Rev. Schirrmacher says the Pope's message resonate with families beyond borders and denominations, especially since many of the family challenges are quite similar.

REV. THOMAS SCHIRRMACHER

World Evangelical Alliance (Germany)

"When the Pope says letâ??s say more please and thank you more and people are astonished something went wrong. That is the every day of life of a family living together and being able to cope with problems, mistakes and shortcomings every day.â?

Back in 2014, when the first phase of the Synod on the Family took place, Christians from different denominations were also invited to weigh in.

KLH

MG

-SV

-PR

Up: FV

#Synod