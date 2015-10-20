Bishops suggest ways the Synod can create a more unifying theme for the final document

During a press briefing this week, Cardinal Vincent Nichols suggested that because of the way the Synod's working document was written, its message has become a bit diluted.

CARD. VINCENT NICHOLS

Archbishop of Westminster (United Kingdom)

"That combination of two sources has led most groups today to say that the Instrumentum Laboris, in this part two especially, needs some restructuring and it needs a much stronger theological theme.â?

Myriad issues have been taken up during the Synod, from marriage preparation to Communion for divorced and remarried Catholics.

And Nichols added that he had learned a lot about life in other Churches during the Synod, enriching his perspective on these issues.

CARD. VINCENT NICHOLS

Archbishop of Westminster (United Kingdom)

"One of the great riches of the Synod is that, for example, we Europeans come to appreciate more and more the riches of the living of the Church in other continents.â?

So what would be a good theme or idea to unify the ideas in the Synod's final document? Two bishops, from very different parts of the world, gave their suggestions to Rome Reports.

JUDE AYODEJI AROGUNDADE

Bishop of Ondo (Nigeria)

"I would want us to hold on to the tradition. You talk about people's culture, but the Church also has its own culture. The Church's culture shouldn't be subjected to the mainstream culture that sometimes doesn't respect the values and the dignity of the people.â?

ARCH. ANDREWS THAZHATH

Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Thrissur (India)

"I would say we have to give more concentration on the pastoral care of Catholic families from a general point of view. Because we have to look at the family from a holistic point of view, not one single problem.â?

As the Synod enters its final week, the discussion phase of their meetings will begin to end and they'll be focusing on making decisions. And the final document will certainly change, though it remains to be seen which direction the consensus will be in.

