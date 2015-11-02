Pope's Angelus: I â??hopeâ? I can go to the Central African Republic

During the Pope's Angelus prayer on Sunday, he expressed his closeness and solidarity with the people of the Central African Republic. However, he warned that if the cycle of violence continues, he may not be able to visit later this month.

POPE FRANCIS

"To express the closeness of the entire Church in praying that the nation so afflicted and tormented and to urge all Central Africans to be witnesses of compassion and reconciliation, on Sunday November 29th, I intend to open the Holy Door of the Cathedral of Bangui, during the apostolic journey that I hope to accomplish in that nation.â?

Pope Francis had previously said he will visit the nation, but because of increasing violence in the capital, he has notably shifted his rhetoric toward saying he hopes to go

It was also a special Angelus prayer for another reason: It came on the All Saints Day. The Pope said that examples of holiness can be found in everyday life.

POPE FRANCIS

"How many good people have we met in our lives; how often do we exclaim: â??This person is a saint!' We say it, it comes spontaneously. These are the saints who live next door, not the ones who are canonized, but the ones who live with us.â?

Those everyday saints are a gift, the Pope explained, because they set an example for those around them. Imitating them can have a large effect on the world.

POPE FRANCIS

"An act of tenderness, generosity, and time spent listening, a visit, a kind word, a smile. In our eyes, these gestures may seem insignificant, but in the eyes of God they are eternal, because love and compassion are stronger than death.â?

At the end of his remarks, he also acknowledged the newly beatified Mother Teresa Casini, the founder of the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. He thanked her for her missionary life in support of the Church.

