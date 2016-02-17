Pope to youth in Morelia: it is a lie that the only way to live is to give into drug trafficking

This was one of the most colorful mass gatherings held for the Pope in Mexico. Thousands of young people filled the José Marí­a Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia.

They received the Pope with a feast full of colors, music and Mexican traditions.

Afterwords, Pope Francis heard testimonies from some of the young people from different parts of the country. They told him their sorrows, their joys and difficulties.

"Holy Father the feeling of discomfort grows on a daily basis, in this crucial moment in Mexico. Yet, it is urgent that we understand that much of the solution is in our hands. Today, that is why we want to commit ourselves.â?

"Holy Father, Mexico needs to believe, we need to trust. Please, strengthen us in our hope. We love you. Don't change. You are the joy of the Gospel! Thanks for being here.â?

The Pope's speech was met with thunderous cheers from the audience, which made it difficult for there to be silence while he spoke.

"We notice it, we feel it, the Pope is in our presence.â?

Pope Francis told them that there was something that was clear after his four days in Mexico.

POPE FRANCIS

"One of the greatest treasures of this Mexican land is its youthful face, the youth. Yes, you are the wealth of this land. I did not say the hope of this land, but its wealth.â?

He asked for each youth to value themselves to become the architects of hope. At the same time, he warned of some factors that can destroy such as loneliness, being underestimated or believing that love is bought with money.

POPE FRANCIS

"The main threat is when you feel you have to have money to buy everything, including the love of others. The main threat is to believe that having a fancy car are happy. Is it true that having a fancy car makes you happy?â?

The Pope is aware of the serious problem of drug trafficking in this state and he called on young people to not be fooled by this affliction.

POPE FRANCIS

"It's a lie that the only way of living or being a young is by leaving life in the hands of drug traffickers or those that all they are doing is sowing destruction and death. It's a boldface lie and we say it in front of Jesus.â?

He assured them that Christ is the one who denies all attempts by others to make them useless or make them "ambitious mercenaries of others.â? He asked them not to get treated as a commodity and to this end, recommended that they remember three words.

POPE FRANCIS

"Wealth, hope and dignity. The wealth that God gave you. You are the wealth of Mexico. The hope that Jesus gives you. And the dignity that gives you the right by refusing to become merchandise in the pockets of others.â?

Later, the Pope blessed the cross of Mexican young people who will start a mission of evangelization throughout the country.

The celebration continued with a festival of music and dance that culminated with a display of this amazing cross of enormous proportions that rose in the center of the stadium.

Finally, the Pope gave them his blessing and asked them to never forget to live with Christian dignity.

"And please do not forget to pray for me. Thank you.â?

