LIVE: Opening of the Holy Door in Santiago de Compostela, Spain

The solemn ceremony of the opening of the Holy Door of the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, in Spain, begins at 4:30 p.m. local time. This will mark the beginning of the Holy Year 2021.

According to the rite, after the reading of the pope's message, Archbishop Julián Barrio will knock on the door three times with a hammer.

Pope Benedict XVI visited Santiago during the last Jubilee year in 2010. John Paul II also visited the city in 1982.

Javier Romero

Translation: Christian Campos