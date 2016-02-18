The people of Mexico give the Pope a fond farewell

After his last Mass celebrated in Ciudad Juarez. Pope Francis went by pope-mobile to the airport where the official farewell ceremony took place.





Again, the Mexican people surprised him with yet another spectacular show full of song, dance and mariachis .





The Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and his wife Angelica Rivera were with the Pope. These young children did not shy away and skipped protocol when they spontaneously rushed to hug Pope Francis .





After hearing the national anthems of both countries , it was finally time to say goodbye.





But before boarding the plane, the Pope had this last gesture. This little boy who fell during the farewell ceremony to try to reach him finally got his wish, a tender embrace from Pope Francis.





