Shocking excitement of Chinese pilgrims on seeing Pope Francis

Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
After crossing the square, the pope greeted this group of pilgrims from China when he stopped the popemobile.
They were very excited. A father and his son approached Pope Francis to ask for his blessing. The pope kissed the little boy, who was in the arms of his father, who was crying and then knelt to kiss the ground.
Then other people came, also crying and full of emotion, and asked him to bless a figure of Our Lady of Fatima. Pope Francis embraced them, kissed them and gave them his blessing.