Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
The Pope's emotional visit to a refugee camp in the CAR: 'We are all brothers'

2015-11-29

According to the United Nations, 25 percent of the Central African Republic's five million residents have been internally displaced since 2013.

While in the country, Pope Francis visited with a group of refugees at the San Salvador parish in Bangui.

But before that, these children showed their excitement with dancing and singing.

Pope Francis entered by foot and began by first greeting the sick and the youngest refugees. One of the parish's women thanked him for his visit and hoped that it would be the seed of reconciliation.

Afterward, Pope Francis made improvised remarks and asked them to repeat a message in the future: "We are all brothers.”

POPE FRANCIS
"I greet all of you and I tell all of you what I've read that children have written: Peace, forgiveness, unity, love, many things...We have to work and pray and do everything for peace. But peace without love, without friendship, without tolerance, without forgiveness, is not possible. Every one of us must do something. I hope for peace for you and for all Central Africans. A great peace between you. If you want to live in peace, it must be with anyp ethnicity, culture, religion, or social class. But everyone in peace. Everyone. Because we are all brothers. I would like for everyone to say together, 'We are all brothers.'”

"And for that reason, because we are all brothers, we hope for peace. I will give you the blessing of Lord.”

"And pray for me.”

After the brief encounter, Pope Francis walked to the Popemobile, greeting and blessing a huge group of people who did not want the Pope to leave before they could show him their gratefulness and affection.


