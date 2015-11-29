The Pope's emotional visit to a refugee camp in the CAR: 'We are all brothers'

According to the United Nations, 25 percent of the Central African Republic's five million residents have been internally displaced since 2013. While in the country, Pope Francis visited with a group of refugees at the San Salvador parish in Bangui. But before that, these children showed their excitement with dancing and singing. Pope Francis entered by foot and began by first greeting the sick and the youngest refugees. One of the parish's women thanked him for his visit and hoped that it would be the seed of reconciliation. Afterward, Pope Francis made improvised remarks and asked them to repeat a message in the future: "We are all brothers.â? POPE FRANCIS "I greet all of you and I tell all of you what I've read that children have written: Peace, forgiveness, unity, love, many things...We have to work and pray and do everything for peace. But peace without love, without friendship, without tolerance, without forgiveness, is not possible. Every one of us must do something. I hope for peace for you and for all Central Africans. A great peace between you. If you want to live in peace, it must be with anyp ethnicity, culture, religion, or social class. But everyone in peace. Everyone. Because we are all brothers. I would like for everyone to say together, 'We are all brothers.'â? "And for that reason, because we are all brothers, we hope for peace. I will give you the blessing of Lord.â? "And pray for me.â? After the brief encounter, Pope Francis walked to the Popemobile, greeting and blessing a huge group of people who did not want the Pope to leave before they could show him their gratefulness and affection.