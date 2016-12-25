What is the Urbi et orbi blessing?

Most Popular
The Pope imparts the Urbi et Orbi blessing only on three very special occasions: Christmas, Easter, and just after being elected pontiff.
Traditionally performed from the balcony of St. Peter’s Square, it is preceded by a speech in which he speaks about some of the tragedy's of the world.
The blessing is called "Urbi et Orbi”; 'To the city of Rome, and to the world.'
The difference with other blessings is that this one includes a special indulgence for those receiving it directly there in the Square or through the media.
