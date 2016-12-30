September 2016: Mother Teresa of Calcutta is named a saint

The month of September began with the canonization of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, the most influential Catholic woman of the 20th century.

POPE FRANCIS

"We declare and define Blessed Teresa of Calcutta be saint and we enroll her among the saints."





Among the one hundred thousand pilgrims, there were some religious from the order she founded, the Missionaries of Charity, who were accompanied by 1,500 poor people with seats reserved in the first rows.





POPE FRANCIS

"She has made her voice heard to the mighty ones of the Earth, so that they recognized their faults before the crimes of the poverty created by themselves."





At the end of the Mass, the pope invited hundreds of homeless people to lunch at the Vatican to celebrate the canonization.

visited a hospital for sick newborns . As a tribute to Mother Teresa, who was a strong advocate of life, in September the pope

In addition to being with the babies, he left a medal in each of their cribs and greeted their parents.

"He is named Giancarlo, and was born at only 7 months old. He's a bit premature. But he's okay. He will only stay a short while longer, then we can take him home."





Also in September the pope traveled to Assisi for the "World Meeting of Prayer for Peace" organized by the Community of Sant'Egidio.

There, leaders of many religions, prayed for peace on their own.





It was not only a question of theological dialogue, but of demonstration that those who believe in God are also united by the certainty that peace must be created.

Then the leaders all gathered together to send a strong message to the world.

The pope promised that no tragedy will be forgotten and that religious leaders need to give those who suffer a voice. He asked that religion is not used to justify war.

POPE FRANCIS

"We must never tire of repeating that the name of God cannot be used to justify violence. Peace alone, and not war, is holy! Our future consists in living together. For this reason we are called to free ourselves from the heavy burdens of distrust, fundamentalism and hatred."





It was a commitment the leaders put in writing, signed and delivered to this group of children , because the future that is built today, will be their present tomorrow.