Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

September 2016: Mother Teresa of Calcutta is named a saint

2016-12-30

The month of September began with the canonization of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, the most influential Catholic woman of the 20th century.
 
POPE FRANCIS
"We declare and define Blessed Teresa of Calcutta be saint and we enroll her among the saints."

Among the one hundred thousand pilgrims, there were some religious from the order she founded, the Missionaries of Charity, who were accompanied by 1,500 poor people with seats reserved in the first rows.

POPE FRANCIS
"She has made her voice heard to the mighty ones of the Earth, so that they recognized their faults before the crimes of the poverty created by themselves."

At the end of the Mass, the pope invited hundreds of homeless people to lunch at the Vatican to celebrate the canonization.
 
As a tribute to Mother Teresa, who was a strong advocate of life, in September the pope visited a hospital for sick newborns.
In addition to being with the babies, he left a medal in each of their cribs and greeted their parents.
 
"He is named Giancarlo, and was born at only 7 months old. He's a bit premature. But he's okay. He will only stay a short while longer, then we can take him home."

Also in September the pope traveled to Assisi for the "World Meeting of Prayer for Peace" organized by the Community of Sant'Egidio.
 
There, leaders of many religions, prayed for peace on their own.

It was not only a question of theological dialogue, but of demonstration that those who believe in God are also united by the certainty that peace must be created.
 
Then the leaders all gathered together to send a strong message to the world.
 
The pope promised that no tragedy will be forgotten and that religious leaders need to give those who suffer a voice. He asked that religion is not used to justify war.
 
POPE FRANCIS
"We must never tire of repeating that the name of God cannot be used to justify violence. Peace alone, and not war, is holy! Our future consists in living together. For this reason we are called to free ourselves from the heavy burdens of distrust, fundamentalism and hatred."

It was a commitment the leaders put in writing, signed and delivered to this group of children, because the future that is built today, will be their present tomorrow.
 

JMB/MB
RR
F
- PR
Up:JD

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311