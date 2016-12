LIVE: Pope prays the "Te Deum" at the end of the year and visits the Nativity in the Vatican

He will then make his way to the Nativity scene located next to the obelisk in St. Peter's square to see it close-up and listen to Christmas carols.

Shortly before five in the afternoon, Pope Francis will go to St. Peter's Basilica to pray the "Te Deum" for the year 2016. It is the prayer with which the Catholic Church gives thanks to God.

