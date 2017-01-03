Newsletter
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Card. Farrell: Amoris Laetitia is one of the best instruments to prepare for married life

2017-01-03

After serving as the Bishop of Dallas for 10 years, the prefect for the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, says in his almost 70 years of life "nothing has impacted his life more than these recent changes." 

CARD. KEVIN FARRELL
Prefect, Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life
"I was sitting watching the television, going to come to work here on the 11 of October, my first day. When listening to the Angelus message that Sunday, watching it on television on my brother's apartment here in Rome, I heard my name being called out. I had no idea. It was just a shock to me. I was in a state of shock.” 

Now he has turned that shock into action, working for those who make up the majority of the Church, the laity. The dicastery is the result of the union of the pontifical councils for the laity, the family and the Pontifical Academy for Life. 

CARD. KEVIN FARRELL
Prefect, Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life
"Laity are the people that go to Church every Sunday. They are the Catholic people of the world; and Catholic people tend, in the great part, to end up their life in marriage, that is the vocation to which they are called. And from marriage begins life. So there's an internal logic to why these three former councils should be brought together. The fact that this is where the laity of the world live out their vocation.”

In order to assist those on their faith walk, he has adopted Pope Francis' exhortation on family life, "Amoris Laetitia,” as a source of inspiration for married couples and a helpful resource for engaged couples. 

CARD. KEVIN FARRELL
Prefect, Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life
"I think this document that Pope Francis put together is one of the best preparations for married life. One of the best instruments to prepare anybody for married life. That's the challenge that this dicastery will have...that is to let the greatness of the married state be known and lived. Human love is created by God and was something that God gave and instilled in the human person and it needs to be spoken about and the Joy of Love needs to come out when we speak about marriage.”

However, it is not only married couples that Farrell intends to target and call to a deeper faith, but all those laity involved in the Church, so each person at every age can have a voice.


MB
MG
-FV
-PR
Up:MB

