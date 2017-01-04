Newsletter
Latest News
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
All news  

Pope Francis: We must unite our tears to tears of the suffering

2017-01-04

Before Pope Francis continued his catechesis series on hope, he was greeted by an extra rowdy crowd today in Paul VI Audience Hall. It was one that offered him letters and drawings, stuffed animals, asked for his autograph, and even offered him a bottle of water that would help him breathe with ease. 

In return, the pope spoke directly to mothers in the Audience who have experienced grief, especially those who have lost a child. He offered the example of Rachel, the wife of Jacob, who died in childbirth and the Blessed Mother who witnessed the death of her only Son. 

POPE FRANCIS
"The Lord responds to Rachel's pain and bitter weeping with a promise that may be the reason for her true consolation: the people will return from exile and live in faith, freely, in relationship with God. These tears have generated hope. This is not easy to understand, but it is true, many times in our lives tears sow hope. They are seeds of hope.”

The pope said, like many people, even he does not know how to respond when people ask why God has allowed such suffering to happen to one of their children. 

POPE FRANCIS
"In order to speak of hope to those in despair, you have to share in his or her despair. In order to wipe a tear from the face of the suffering, we must unite our tears to hers. Only then can our words really begin to give a bit 'of hope. If one cannot say words like that, or share in the painful tears, it is best to be silent, to offer a caress or a gesture without words.”

The pope then shared in the pain of Brazilians, who experienced the largest prison massacre on Sunday as a result of drug gangs. At least 60 people were killed in prisons in Manaus

POPE FRANCIS
"I express my sorrow and concern for what happened. I invite you to pray for the dead, for their families, for all inmates of that prison and for those who work there.”

He renewed his appeal for better conditions in prisons around the world, so they are a place of rehabilitation and social reintegration. He ended the petition with a Hail Mary prayed with all in attendance. 


MB
RR
-FV
BN
Up:MB

