Pope's January Prayer Intention: Christian Unity

Pope Francis For the month of January,has proposed to pray for the unity of all Christians.





Every year, the week of prayer dedicated to the unity of Christians is celebrated from January 18 to 25.





This week of united prayer with all Christian confessions for the same intention was created in 1908 at the proposal of an Anglican priest, Paul Watson, who later joined the Catholic faith. Thus, this initiative was promoted to which Orthodox Christians and Catholics have both joined.





