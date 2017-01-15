Newsletter
All news  

Book compiles how Jesuits (and Pope Francis) spread devotion to angels

2017-01-15

Jesuits are known for being great missionaries, educators and theologians, but few know just how much they were able to spread the special devotion to the angels with the world.

FR. MARCELLO STANZIONE
Author, "Angels and Jesuits”
"Thanks to the Jesuits, there was a great surge and the devotion to the angels during the XVI, XVII and XVIII centuries. They published hundreds of essays and theological writings on the angels."

St. Ignatius, St. Francis Xavier and St. Peter Faber were the first Jesuits with a strong devotion to the angels evident in their preaching. They also entrusted many of their missions, like Japan, to the heavenly creatures.

The pope, as a Jesuit, also speaks about them in his preaching, especially one of them.

POPE FRANCIS
"Dear sisters and brothers, put this in your head, with the devil there is no dialogue. You cannot talk because he will always win. Only the power of the Word of God can defeat him."

FR. MARCELLO STANZIONE
Author,  "Angels and Jesuits”
"St. Michael is considered the angel who defeats heresy and paganism, which the devil is always behind. The first Jesuits were very devoted to St. Michael the Archangel."

In fact a few months after being elected, Pope Francis and his predecessor, Benedict XVI, placed a statue of St. Michael the Archangel in the Vatican Gardens.

Fr. Marcello Stanzione has compiled all these stories in the book "Angels and Jesuits." He is one of the greatest experts on angels and has written more than 50 books on the subject.


JRB/MB
CTV
VM
-BN
Up:AC

 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311