Pope pushes for protection of migrant children

During his Sunday Angelus , Pope Francis spoke about a subject that is very important for him on the World Day of Migrants and Refugees.





He remembered those who are vulnerable and without a voice, and asked the pilgrims to pray to the patron saint of immigrants, St. Frances Xavier Cabrini.





POPE FRANCIS

"These our brethren, especially if unaccompanied, are exposed to many dangers. And I tell you that there are many! It is necessary to take every possible measure to ensure protection and defense of migrant children, as well as their integration.”





He remembered St. Frances Xavier as a courageous nun who brought "the love of Christ to those who were far from home and family,” and he said her example can help "us to take care of the stranger, who is our brother and in which Jesus is present, who is often suffering, rejected and humiliated.”





The pope also reflected on the Gospel reading of the day, the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist , who prepared the way by announcing the coming of the Savior.





POPE FRANCIS

"This scene is decisive for our faith; and it's also decisive for the mission of the Church. The Church, in every age, is called to do what John the Baptist did, which was present Jesus to the people saying, 'Behold the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world.' He is the only Savior!”





At the end of the prayer, the pope greeted the pilgrims who were present despite the cold weather. The crowd waved numerous flags representing their homeland, including a group from Lithuania and one from Poland.









