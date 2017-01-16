Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope's Agenda: President of Paraguay and 800th Anniversary of Dominicans

2017-01-16

The pope maintains his usual appointments this week: masses on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Santa Marta, and Wednesday's General Audience.

As every year, this Tuesday on St. Anthony's Day, the Vatican will host dozens of farmers, who will bring their animals to St. Peter's to be blessed. A cardinal will conduct the blessing this year.

This Thursday, as well as every year, a delegation of leaders of various Christian confessions from Finland will come to the Vatican to celebrate the feast of the evangelizing martyr of their lands, St. Henry of Uppsala.

On Saturday, the pope plans to receive the President of Paraguay, Horacio Cartes. It will be his third meeting, after Pope Francis visited the country in 2015.

On Saturday afternoon, the pope will celebrate the 800th anniversary of the Order of Dominicans, with a Mass in the Basilica of St. John Lateran.

He will conclude the week on Sunday with the usual praying of the Angelus from the window of his studio in St. Peter's Square, at noon.


JMB/MB
RR
What
- PR
Up:

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311