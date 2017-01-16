Pope's Agenda: President of Paraguay and 800th Anniversary of Dominicans

The pope maintains his usual appointments this week: masses on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Santa Marta, and Wednesday's General Audience.





As every year, this Tuesday on St. Anthony's Day, the Vatican will host dozens of farmers, who will bring their animals to St. Peter's to be blessed. A cardinal will conduct the blessing this year.





This Thursday, as well as every year, a delegation of leaders of various Christian confessions from Finland will come to the Vatican to celebrate the feast of the evangelizing martyr of their lands, St. Henry of Uppsala.





On Saturday, the pope plans to receive the President of Paraguay, Horacio Cartes . It will be his third meeting, after Pope Francis visited the country in 2015.





On Saturday afternoon, the pope will celebrate the 800th anniversary of the Order of Dominicans, with a Mass in the Basilica of St. John Lateran.





He will conclude the week on Sunday with the usual praying of the Angelus from the window of his studio in St. Peter's Square, at noon .









