Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Irish Bishops open up to the Vatican about sexual abuse

2017-01-23

After a 10 year hiatus since their last Ad Limina, which usually takes place every five years, the Irish bishops came to Rome to discuss the state of the Church in Ireland.  

They met with nearly all the major departments of the Roman Curia and Pope Francis, where open discussions took place about issues such as migration, secularism, women in the Church and outreach to the poor. However, one main topic of interest was the clerical sex abuse in the country.

ARCH. EAMON MARTIN
Archbishop of Armagh (Ireland)
"We have shared the determined efforts we have been making to put in place robust procedures of safeguarding in the Church in Ireland. We also spoke a lot about the efforts to try to bring healing to those who have been abused and all people who have been affected by the awful trauma of the sins and crimes of people in the Church and others in society.” 

The archbishop said since their last meeting with Benedict XVI, they have been working on four steps of healing and recovery: to establish the truth, to put procedures in effort to prevent future abuse, to adhere to principles of justice and to bring healing. 

ARCH. DIARMUID MARTIN
Archbishop of Dublin (Ireland)
"There was a recognition of the fact that not so much that we had gone through a difficult time, but we went through a bad time, not for us, but particularly for children who were abused. And anything we did would inevitably be inadequate in responding to the pain that they experienced.”

Thus, one of the first meetings they held in Rome was with the Pontifical Council for the Protection of Minors. The bishops discussed entering into a time of renewal, consisting of catechesis and the involvement of lay people in the Church to act as the eyes and ears to help stop this tragedy. 

ARCH. EAMON MARTIN
Archbishop of Armagh (Ireland)
"There is a sense that Ireland now, perhaps has something to say about this issue to the universal Church. Not in any place of status, but...it's a terrible place to be. But having been through this experience and continuing, I saw, to go through this experience, we are able to speak from a position of having reflected and learned a lot in recent years.”

With the World Meeting of Families scheduled in Dublin in 2018, this meeting was a perfect step for Pope Francis' visit and the preparation and promotion for the Church in Ireland. 


MB
MG
-FL
-PR
Up:MB

