Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis: The Mafia is contrary to the Gospel and must be combated

2017-01-23

Pope Francis held a meeting with the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate of Italy. These are the judges and officials who deal with crime in these two areas.

"I deeply thank you for the time you have given us today."

Pope Francis recognized the difficult work they do and the dangers which they are exposed to everyday.

POPE FRANCIS
"I am aware of the fact that your work involves risks to your life – this I know – and the risk of other dangers for you and for your families. It's the mafia way of doing these things."

He has also asked them to make special efforts to help the victims of mafias engaged in human trafficking. Once again, the pope has asked for the conversion of these criminals.

POPE FRANCIS
"At the same time, may the Lord, just and merciful, touch the heart of the men and women of the various mafias, so that they pause, stop doing evil, convert and change their lives."

Pope Francis recalled that the Mafia is opposed to the Gospel and it must be combated because it expresses the culture of death, while the Gospel expresses life. Therefore, those who follow Christ can have nothing to do with the mafia.

POPE FRANCIS
"The money from the dirty deals of mafia crimes is stained with blood, and produces iniquitous power. We are all aware that the devil enters ‘through the pockets:’ there is the first corruption."

The pope assured the magistrates that he prays for them and for their important work. In return, they gave him a plaque in recognition of his work in for peace and justice.


