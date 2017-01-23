Pope's Agenda: Ending the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

Throughout this week, Pope Francis keeps his usual appointments.





Like every day except for Wednesdays, he will preside at the Mass in Casa Santa Marta in the company of pilgrims.





During the week, he will also most likely meet with bishops and cardinals as well as world leaders and personalities.





On Wednesday we will see the pope once again surrounded by thousands of pilgrims in the Paul VI Audience Hall to hold the usual General Audience. Due to the cold temperatures, the catechesis is held inside to avoid unwanted sicknesses.





In the afternoon at 5:30 p.m., he will preside over Vespers in the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls. He will be accompanied by representatives of other Christian faiths, as this ceremony concludes the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.





On Sunday he will preside over the Angelus prayer from the window of his study in the Apostolic Palace.









AC/MB

RR

-FV

-PR