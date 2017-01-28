Argentinian organization promotes ethics in journalism

Claudio Caruso is a priest and also a journalist. When he traveled to Rome two years ago, he explained to the pope his dream of helping communication professionals.





CLAUDIO CARUSO

Crónica Blanca Argentina

"He said that he blessed, accompanied, and encouraged this work, and gave us a small and large goal: so that we can provide an effective service of good communication in Argentina."





He called it "Crónica Blanca Argentina", or white news. They bring together people who provide context information about the Church, in order to help improve this field of journalism. It is white news, instead of black or yellow news.





It's a small initiative, and they want it to remain small. However, with their opinion articles and social network accounts, they are reminding reporters that above all, journalism is a service.









