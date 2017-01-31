Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Dramatic book that shows the flip side of the refugee crisis

2017-01-31

It is estimated that out of every 113 people, one is a refugee, displaced or an asylum seeker. It is a drama that affects at least 65 million people.

In fact, during the year 2015, about 24 people per minute were forced to flee their homes and seek protection elsewhere.

But these are just numbers. Journalist Irene Savio has wanted to attach names to the refugee crisis to humanize the problem, and she does so with this book full of personal stories: "My name is Refugee."

IRENE SAVIO
Author, "My name is Refugee"
"We traveled to various countries on the Balkan refugee route. What we saw really was very impressive: Even though we had covered conflicts, we had never before seen such a number of people moving so quickly, crossing countries in conditions that looked like the middle ages. People were walking for miles and miles on foot, crossing borders, under any weather conditions."

It is a book written in collaboration with journalist Leticia Álvarez Reguera. It is a trip down the Balkan route followed by those escaping from war in Syria. It covers everything from the anguish of escaping an almost certain death, to arriving in Europe and finding only closed doors and distrust.

IRENE SAVIO
Author, "My name is Refugee"
"You will also find stories of people that when things got more difficult and the borders began to close, their despair rose to such an extent that they decided to return to their country of origin. In particular, there is one case of a boy in Lesbos who was in despair because he could not continue his journey. He had suffered mistreatment, particularly psychological, and he decided to return to Syria.”

At least once a week, the pope denounces the worldwide indifference to the refugee crisis.

This book, which gives a name to the drama, is able to remind that behind news headlines and political decisions, these are people who need help and are not always receiving it.


JMB/MB
AA
FL
- PR
Up: JMB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311