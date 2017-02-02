Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

What Trump thinks about Pope Francis, according to his tweets

2017-02-02

The first clue about Trump's view of a Pope came with the resignation of Benedict XVI.

The new president wrote in February 2013 that he was not in favor of the resignation of the German Pope. He thought it was a move that could harm Benedict XVI himself and the Church.

Weeks later, after the election of Cardinal Bergoglio as new Pope, Trump congratulated all Catholics. However, the first difference came a day later, when Pope Francis paid from his pocket the lodging where he was in the days before the conclave. Trump thought it was not the way of doing things.

The response of the people did not wait. He was told that the difference between him and Pope Francis was that the pontiff did not have to always show his importance. To that criticism Trump responded with strong and proud self irony: "that's why I'll never be Pope”.

That same year, in December, he praised Francis: "The new Pope is a humble man, very much like me, which probably explains why I like him so much!”

Trump's clearest position on the Pope was to respond to these words of the pontiff after the trip to Mexico:

POPE FRANCIS
"A person who only thinks about building walls and  does not focus on building bridges is not a Christian. This is not the Gospel.”

He was talking about Trump's proposal of building a wall between Mexico and the United States. Trump responded that the Pope was missing a part of the problem and that if ISIS were to attack the Vatican, Pope Francis would be the first to pray for Donald Trump to be president of the United States.

In a recent interview the Pope avoided evaluating the proposals of Trump and said that consideration  would have to wait until decisions by the president were made.

Although they have points of agreement such as the rejection of abortion, it is clear that there are wide differences on how to solve the challenges of our time.

JRB
RR/Twitter
FL
-PR
FV

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311