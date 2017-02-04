Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Economy of Communion: An alternative to the "economy that kills", which Pope Francis denounces

2017-02-04

POPE FRANCIS
July 9, 2015
"That economy kills. That economy excludes.”

Pope Francis' denunciations of an economic system that benefits the few is well-founded. According to the latest Oxfam report, only 8 people have the same wealth as the poorest half of the planet.

However, there are also "counterexamples", such as the Economy of Communion. It is an initiative of the Focolare Movement, formed by entrepreneurs, committed to the common good.

They understand companies less from an individualistic perspective, but rather more from a social perspective. They allocate part of the company's profits to people in need, or to solve specific problems in a region.

For example, Teresa from the Philippines runs a rural bank that specializes in granting microcredits. Her help has been vital to the survival of the industry in her area.

TERESA GANZON
 Kabayan (Filipinas)
"We share our profits worldwide. Not just to our country, but also to our worldwide community in order to help the poor.”

The Economy of Communion is currently formed by an international network of 800 companies. They share projects, experiences, and, above all, the commitment to improve their personel and neighbors. Their strongest facet is that they do not only provide the means to get out of poverty, but also continue to collaborate with them so that they do not return to their former state. 

STEVE WILLIAM AZEUMO
Economy of Communion (Central Africa)
"Our challenges are not financial challenges. Our challenges are... let me describe, okay? Sometimes people have been given fish, sometimes people have been taught how to fish, but the most important thing that they need is to be able to fish together.” 

JOHN MUNDELL
Mundell & Associates (USA)
"Our employers are often given time to help with a local development project during the day. For example, many go to distribute food to poor people in their community.”

The Economy of Communion was launched in 1991 under the impulse of Chiara Lubich, also the founder of the Focolare Movement. It proposes a new business culture, and entrepreneurs from over 50 countries have joined. They face the challenge of realizing the Social Doctrine of the Church; Thinking about the common good and not just the economic benefits.

JRB/JC
MG
-FL
-PR
Up:FV

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311