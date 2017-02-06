Pope's schedule of the week: Congress on Organ Trafficking, and Inner Work

This February at the Vatican is being lived with great intensity regarding the battle against the trafficking of people and organs.





On Tuesday and Wednesday, experts from all over the world will travel to Rome to raise awareness about the dimensions of this problem.





The Pope will also continue his typical activities. He will celebrate the daily Mass in Casa Santa Marta, preach the weekly catechesis on Wednesday, and will appear at the window of the papal apartments on Sunday to pray the Angelus with the pilgrims. Sunday will also mark a year since one of his longest pastoral trips in 2016, Mexico.





Over the last few weeks, and especially since the end of the Jubilee, the Pope is increasing his inside activity. Above all, he is resuming his meetings with bishops to learn the situation of the Church in different parts of the world firsthand.





