Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
All news  

Pope Francis: antisemitism is completely contrary to Christian principles

2017-02-09

Several representatives of the Anti-Defamation League met with the pope this morning at the Vatican. This US organization works against antisemitism and racial hatred. It does so by denouncing these actions and creating educational projects. 

The Anti-Defamation League stated that both they and the Catholic Church are concerned about the rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and the persecution of Christians around the world. 

Pope Francis remembered that "whereas the culture of encounter and reconciliation engenders life and gives rise to hope, the "non-culture” of hate sows death and reaps despair.” 

The Pope also condemned antisemitism and said that "the best way of preventing every kind of violence is caring for the sacred gift of all human life, and safeguarding its dignity from conception to death.” 

POPE FRANCIS
"Sadly, anti-Semitism, which I again denounce in all its forms as completely contrary to Christian principles and every vision worthy of the human person, is still widespread today.” 

It was a cordial encounter in which symbolic gifts were not lacking. According to David Sandmel, Director of Inter-religious Engagement in the Anti-Defamation League, "the relationship between the Jewish people and the Catholic Church is one of the most encouraging stories of the post-World War II era”, and "can serve as a model in these times of division.” 

He says there are some "unresolved issues between the Church and the Jewish people”.  These include: 

- The failure of Israel and the Holy See to conclude negotiations on the Formal Agreement. 

- The fact that the Vatican archives from Pope Pius XII during the Holocaust have yet to be opened to researchers.

-That antisemitism, though expressly and regularly repudiated by the Church, has not yet been eliminated from its ranks. 

- Anti-Christian violence and rhetoric from extremist Jews in Israel is also a concern. 


The Anti-Defamation League was founded in 1913 to counter antisemitism. Pope Francis is the third pope to meet with this association, as they also visited John Paul II and Benedict XVI.


JMB/JC
CTV
FL
- BN
Up: AC


 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311