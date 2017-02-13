Pope's Schedule: New meeting with the C9

Each meeting with the Council of Cardinals is a another step forward in Pope Francis' reform. From Monday to Wednesday, the 9 cardinals in charge of advising the pope in the governing of the Curia and Church will convene. It will be the first time since their last meeting in December.





Also, on Tuesday, the Vatican will host a congress on the Mediterranean diet and healthy eating. Experts from Europe and the United States will travel to Rome for the occasion.





Pope Francis will continue to offer his daily homilies from the Casa Santa Marta and meet with pilgirms in the Paul VI Audience Hall for the Wednesday General Audience where he will continue his reflections on the meaning of Christian hope.





On Friday, he will pay a special visit to Roma Tre University and meet with teachers and students.





On Sunday, he will close the week with the Angelus prayer led from his from the window of the papal apartments overlooking St. Peter’s Square.





