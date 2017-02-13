Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Special Envoy sent to Medjugorje by the pope will not solve the mystery of the apparitions

2017-02-13

Pope Francis has taken his first steps in investigating the case of the reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary in Medjugorje, Bosnia, that have occurred since the 80s.  

He has sent Polish Archbishop Henryk Hoser there on a pastoral visit. The aim will not be to judge whether or not the apparitions are real. Instead, he will look at the "needs of the faithful who come on pilgrimage.” He will then provide a report offering future pastoral initiatives that he deems necessary. 

The only time Pope Francis spoke to the press about the Marian apparitions in Medjugorje was upon returning from Sarajevo in 2015, when he said that Rome is closely following what is happening there.

POPE FRANCIS
June 6, 2015
"We are close to making a decision. At the moment, all that is being done is giving guidelines to the bishops, along the lines that will be taken.” 

The pope also said that he was annoyed by those curious who, instead of seeking the truth in events like these, only seek extraordinary facts. 

Though he recently said this in a meeting without cameras before the superiors of religious orders, he expressed these same sentiments since the beginning of his papacy. In one of his daily homilies at Casa Santa Marta, he criticized the unhealthy curiosity of those who say they know seers who receive letters and messages from the Virgin Mary. Pope Francis responded by saying that the Virgin Mary is not a "postmaster who sends messages everyday.” 

POPE FRANCIS
November 14, 2013
"The spirit of curiosity distances us from the spirit of wisdom, because it is only interested in the details, the news, the little news of each day."

The Vatican does not usually comment on the alleged apparitions of the Virgin Mary, but Pope Benedict XVI instituted a commission of theologians and experts regarding Medjugorje in 2010. His result was then given to Pope Francis.
The only ones who have spoken on the case have been the former bishops of Yugoslavia in 1991. They used the formula "Non constat de supernaturalitate"; which means today that they can neither be verified nor excluded. 


JRB/JC
RR
SV
-PR
Up:JRB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311