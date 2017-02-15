Newsletter
Cardinal Marx: Always loyal to the Pope

2017-02-15

As usual, at the conclusion of the meeting of the Council of Cardinals, the Vatican reported on the progress of its work. But at this February meeting, the Council members issued a statement reaffirming their support for the Pope and his decisions.

In recent weeks there have been numerous reports on resistance to Pope Francis within the Curia, especially following the letter published by four cardinals questioning parts of Amoris Laetitia.

CARD. REINHARD MARX
Member, Council of Cardinals
"You've seen the discussions, and I think that is very clear. And we had the feeling we didn't want to make great drama. I think it was the time to repeat from our group, we are supporting the pope, we are going together with him. We have discussions in the church, that's clear. Normal discussions, tensions, it will forever be like this. But in a time like this, it is also clear for us as Catholics that the loyalty to the pope is substantial to the Catholic faith and believers.”

The Council of Cardinals addressed in this meeting, the 18th now, issues such as the Vatican Courts or reviewing the process of appointing of new bishops. They have also dealt with others such as the Vatican media reform and the works of the Secretariat of Economy led by Cardinal George Pell. The next meeting of the Council of Cardinals will take place on April 24, 25 and 26.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx made these statements during the presentation of prizes awarded by the Pontifical Centesimus Annus Foundation. This organization rewards the work of researchers and journalists focusing on spreading the Social Doctrine of the Church.


AC
MG
FL
-PR
Up: JMB

 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311