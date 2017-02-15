Pope Francis: Nothing, and no one, can take away the assurance that God loves us

When Pope Francis entered the great hall to the Vatican's audience, they received him with many gifts, from white zucchettos, to letters and flags.





When, in his catechesis at the General Audience, he unveiled the secret of Christians, so as never to be overwhelmed by worries.





POPE FRANCIS

"We know that even in the most difficult and shocking times, the mercy and goodness of the Lord are greater than anything, and nothing will tear us from His hands and communion with Him. Also in this bad time?' 'God loves me'. 'And if I have done a terrible and ugly thing?' 'God loves me'. This security is not taken away from anyone. We must repeat it as a prayer: 'God loves me', 'I am sure that God loves me', 'I am sure that God loves me'.”





During the greetings, several choirs sang to the pope , like these seminarians from Spain. Then an alpine choir from Northern Italy sang. Next, this children's choir from Calabria.





However, their song was too long, and although the audience applauded them to conclude, they continued.





The Pope listened to them amused, and when they finally ended, joked with them .





POPE FRANCIS

"When you want something, act like this. We have to also do it when we pray, when we ask something from the Lord, insist, insist, insist. It is a good example, a good example of prayer. Thank you!!!”





At the end of the audience, the pope greeted many bishops and couples, like this one, who thanked him for his letter to the family, "Amoris Laetitita.”





