Pope Francis: Nothing, and no one, can take away the assurance that God loves us

February 15, 2017. On 29 April the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
The government of the Order of Malta will elect in April the successor of the Grand Master
February 15, 2017. On 29 April the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According to the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future".
Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje
February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According to the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future".
January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood
January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta
January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
Pope Francis: Nothing, and no one, can take away the assurance that God loves us
2017-02-15
When Pope Francis entered the great hall to the Vatican's audience, they received him with many gifts, from white zucchettos, to letters and flags.
When, in his catechesis at the General Audience, he unveiled the secret of Christians, so as never to be overwhelmed by worries.
POPE FRANCIS
"We know that even in the most difficult and shocking times, the mercy and goodness of the Lord are greater than anything, and nothing will tear us from His hands and communion with Him. Also in this bad time?' 'God loves me'. 'And if I have done a terrible and ugly thing?' 'God loves me'. This security is not taken away from anyone. We must repeat it as a prayer: 'God loves me', 'I am sure that God loves me', 'I am sure that God loves me'.”
During the greetings, several choirs sang to the pope, like these seminarians from Spain. Then an alpine choir from Northern Italy sang. Next, this children's choir from Calabria.
However, their song was too long, and although the audience applauded them to conclude, they continued.
The Pope listened to them amused, and when they finally ended, joked with them.
POPE FRANCIS
"When you want something, act like this. We have to also do it when we pray, when we ask something from the Lord, insist, insist, insist. It is a good example, a good example of prayer. Thank you!!!”
At the end of the audience, the pope greeted many bishops and couples, like this one, who thanked him for his letter to the family, "Amoris Laetitita.”
Pope Francis: Nothing, and no one, can take away the assurance that God loves us>
