Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect in April the successor of the Grand Master

February 15, 2017. On 29 April the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
All news  

A Spanish choir sings for Pope Francis

2017-02-17

It's not everyday someone has the chance to attend an audience with Pope Francis. And it's even rare one has the opportunity to sing for him.

These students of the Diocesan Seminary of Orihuela, Spain, did both. And it left a deep impression on them. 

MOISÉS GARCÍA
Diocesan Seminary of Orihuela, Alicante
"It was crowded with people, and when he recognized us and gave us a special mention, I was impressed. Then when we started singing ... I liked it."

One of the seminary students wanted to give the Pope a gift, but in the end it was he who received a present. 

MATEO MARTÍN
Diocesan Seminary of Orihuela, Alicante
"I wanted to give him my sash, and when I went to sit down he wanted to give it back to me. And he told me that now I could boast that the pope took it.” 

Their trip was not simply a vacation, but rather a pilgrimage to celebrate the 270th anniversary of the seminary. To offer their gratitude, they visited the tomb of Saint Peter. 

The message they received from the pope at the audience deeply touched them all. 

MANUEL BLÁZQUEZ
Diocesan Seminary of Orihuela, Alicante
"I believe that I and all the seminarians have left feeling very close to the pope, who called us, who has allowed us to be with him, and has given a message of hope to us all.”

CARLOS GANDÍA
Diocesan Seminary of Orihuela, Alicante
"This meeting has meant, for me, a chance to discover that being humble, the Lord wants to give me great gifts, like being able to share the experience of this visit with Pope Francis with my colleagues.” 

They met with big competitors during the audience. There were two other choirs that wanted to outshine them, but it was very clear that they were the best. 

JORGE ALEJANDRO VICENTE
Diocesan Seminary of Orihuela, Alicante
"It's pretty clear, isn't it? There was another group of children besides us, but the difference was quite remarkable."

It was not a talent contest, but no doubt everyone will remember this joyful and unique encounter with the pope.


AQ/JC
MG / CTV
FL
-PR
Up:AC

