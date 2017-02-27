February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist
February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April
February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According to the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future".
Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje
Pope thanks Community of Capodarco for respecting every individual
Pope Francis met with the Italian Community of Capodarco, as they just celebrated their 50th anniversary as a non-profit organization who cares for those in severe hardship, especially the disabled.
The Founder of the community, Fr. Franco Monterubbianesi, and the current president, Fr. Vinicio Albanesi told some personal stories they've experienced.
FR. VINICIO ALBANESI
"A girl once told me, 'You do not know what it's like to never be looked at because you have polio.' This is ugly. Instead, each person has his own dignity. His own humanity, his own soul, his own spirit.”
The pope was very moved and he listened and responded to their experiences and concerns with a spirit of gratitude.
POPE FRANCIS
"With you, I thank the Lord for the good carried out in these years at the service of disabled persons, minors, of all those who live in situations of dependence and of hardship, and of their families. You have chosen to be on the side of these less protected persons, to offer them hospitality, support and hope, in a dynamic of sharing. In this way you have contributed and you contribute to make society better.”
Pope Francis thanked their volunteer approach, which considers the abilities of each person and then offers them a role in society, and a way to feel accepted.
POPE FRANCIS
"I encourage you to continue on this path, which brings personal action and direct participation of disabled people to the forefront. It is about promoting the dignity of and respect for each individual, enabling "life’s losers” to feel the tenderness of God, the loving Father of every creature.”
The pope then spent the next 30 minutes personally greeting many of the disabled and mentally handicapped who were in the meeting and had come to see him.
Currently, the Community of Capodarco is working in 14 cities and 11 regions in Italy.
