Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Victim of abuse abandons Papal Commission that works to prevent abuse

2017-03-01

Marie Collins is one of the victims of abuse who worked in the Vatican Commission for the Protection of Minors. Since its first meeting in 2015, she warned that if what it publically declares does not correspond with any concrete action, she would leave.

MARIE COLLINS
Vatican Commission for the Protection of Minors
February 7, 2015
"If we don't really particularly lead the bishops in accountability in the next year or within the next two years at least. If we don't have something solid in place, I don't know that I would want to remain on the commission. As he said, you probably wouldn't find him here; well I don't think you'd find me here either. And that's a survivor point of view.”

Now, that day has come. It is a very important gesture. The Irish citizen denounces the "reluctance of some members of the Vatican Curia to implement the recommendations of the Commission approved by the pope."

She also says that they have neither the resources nor the material to do their work, and that any progress is too slow, or runs up against cultural resistance.

She blames, above all, the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith. She suggest that it refuses to respond to the letters of victims of abuse, despite the fact that the pope has asked them to do so. She also claims that they do not want to send to bishops' conferences the guidelines they should follow when a victim reports abuse.

Upon her departure, Marie Collins proposes three things to the pope:

- Give the Commission the power to oversee the implementation of its recommendations.

- Let the commission have an independent budget.

- Let the commission hire professionals who do not work in the Vatican.

Cardinal Sean O'Malley, President of the Commission, publicly thanked Marie for her work over the past few years. He also has worked out a deal by which she will continue to collaborate in giving formation courses for new bishops in order to teach them how to be able to recognize cases of abuse and act against abusers.

In theory there is another victim of abuse who works on the Commission. However, in practice it is not clear whether or not Peter Saunders was suspended over a very difficult discussion about the commission's ultimate purpose and authority.


JMB
RR
FL
-PR
Up: AC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311