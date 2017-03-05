The ride of a lifetime with Pope Francis on the popemobile

Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

The ride of a lifetime with Pope Francis on the popemobile

2017-03-05

To be near Pope Francis during the General Audience, immersed amongst the thousands joyful pilgrims, is electrifying. But to experience that in the popemobile, standing next to the Holy Father, is nothing short of extraordinary. Simone, Stella, Marta, and Matilda recount their spectacular morning. 

MATILDA 
"It was beautiful! A man took and carried me onto the popemobile, where I met the pope and he hugged me. Then the whole time the pope drove through St. Peter’s, with another bishop behind the popemobile that he has. Afterwards, I greeted the pope!”

SIMONE
"For me it was incredible... just amazing... because to see this man, the pope, in his car... it's really amazing. I couldn't believe it. I wanted to faint! It was marvelous! Then I was able to also get the autograph of the pope. It was really the top of the top!”

Here, Simone and his other classmate Marta, proudly show their autographs from Pope Francis. For Marta, all it took was a split second to turn potential disappoint into a dream come true. 

MARTA 
"For me it was a fantastic feeling, because I was in the second row and I thought, I did not even touch the pope! Then, instead, a man took me and I said, ´oh my goodness!', but I am dreaming, this isn't really true. Except then, I realized that it really is true, this isn't a dream!”

These students, along with their teachers, were part of a much larger group from Milan that took this pilgrimage to St. Peter’s Basilica. 

CRISTINA
Professor
"It’s a pilgrimage that we make to Rome because we want to see the pope… and we want to go to the tomb of Peter to hug the pope. This year, we have true grace, that four of our children hugged the pope, literally, because they rode the popemobile with the pope. They were with him and he hugged and spoke with all of them.” 

For these four little children, it was not only a day to remember, but one to inspire them to come back. 

STELLA
"For me it was fantastic and I started to cry from happiness. I hope to see him also another time, because I said I really want to know him, and finally it happened.” 

That is exactly what's so special about these encounters with Pope Francis: both the young, and the old, experience moments that change their life. 


JC
RR
-SV
- PR
Up:MB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311