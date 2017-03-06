Pope's Schedule: This week he attends a spiritual retreat

The pope is in a religious retreat house in Ariccia, about 20 kilometers from Rome. He is carrying out his spiritual exercises, along with all the superiors of the Vatican Curia.





During these days when he is away from Rome, he will not hold public or official meetings.





However, activity at the Vatican continues. On March 8, International Women's Day, the international "Voices of Faith" event will be led by women leaders of Christian initiatives of inspiration.





Pope Francis returns to Rome on Friday, March 10, and will then resume his usual schedule.





For example, on Sunday, March 12, he will pray the Angelus at noon from the window of the Apostolic Palace.









JMB/MB

RR

FL

- PR