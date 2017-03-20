El Salvador bishops to remember Mgsr. Oscar Romero at private Mass with pope

The bishops of El Salvador are in Rome for two reasons: to raise the pope's awareness of the situation of the Church in their country and to talk with him about the process of canonization of Monsignor Óscar Romero.





The bishop was assassinated on March 24, 1980 and Pope Francis authorized his beatification on May 2015.





The miracle that could allow his canonization is in the last stage of study, and the bishops want to know if Pope Francis could personally canonize him in El Salvador. It could be during his trip to Colombia next September or during his visit to Panama for WYD in January of 2019.





In addition to this meeting, on Tuesday they will celebrate Mass with the pope at his residence at Casa Santa Marta.





