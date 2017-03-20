Pope meets with families of the 13 Erasmus students killed in a car accident

Just one year after the car accident that killed 13 Italian students on a bus in Spain, the parents of the victims visited the pope .





They prayed with him during the Mass in Santa Marta, and then they greeted him.





"This picture has 13 pigeons."





This mother has asked him to bless this image of Christ, with thirteen doves on the cross, the same number as the victims of the terrible accident.





One year after the tragedy, the parents are visiting authorities and world leaders . They want action to be taken to make sure students travel safer.









JMB/MB

CTV

?

- BN

Up.