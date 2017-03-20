Pope's Schedule: Pope Francis to meet with European Union Heads of State

This week, Pope Francis has two important appointments.





The first will be on Friday, March 24, at 6 p.m., when he will meet with the European Union Heads of State and government. They will come to Rome to remember the treaties that founded this union, and relaunch the European project.





Perhaps the pope will recall the message he delivered to many of these leaders in May 2016. He asked Europe to be strong, and capable of overcoming their fears.





POPE FRANCIS

May 6, 2016

"A new humanism based on three abilities: the ability to integrate, the ability to dialogue, and the ability to generate".





The next big event of the week will be the following day, Saturday, March 25. Pope Francis will visit Milan, the largest diocese in Europe. The trip to the city of fashion will begin in one of the most popular neighborhoods, where the pope will spend time with its residents. He will then visit the Duomo, and eat lunch with 100 prisoners in prison. In the afternoon, he will celebrate Mass and conclude the visit by meeting with the youth in the San Siro stadium.









During the rest of the week, the pope will continue his daily masses at Casa Santa Marta, preside over the Wednesday's General Audience, and will end the week with Sunday's Angelus prayer.









