Latest News
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Pope's Schedule: Pope Francis to meet with European Union Heads of State

2017-03-20

This week, Pope Francis has two important appointments. 

The first will be on Friday, March 24, at 6 p.m.,  when he will meet with the European Union Heads of State and government. They will come to Rome to remember the treaties that founded this union, and relaunch the European project.

Perhaps the pope will recall the message he delivered to many of these leaders in May 2016. He asked Europe to be strong, and capable of overcoming their fears.

POPE FRANCIS
May 6, 2016
"A new humanism based on three abilities: the ability to integrate, the ability to dialogue, and the ability to generate".

The next big event of the week will be the following day, Saturday, March 25.  Pope Francis will visit Milan, the largest diocese in Europe. The trip to the city of fashion will begin in one of the most popular neighborhoods, where the pope will spend time with its residents. He will then visit the Duomo, and eat lunch with 100 prisoners in prison. In the afternoon, he will celebrate Mass and conclude the visit by meeting with the youth in the San Siro stadium. 


During the rest of the week, the pope will continue his daily masses at Casa Santa Marta, preside over the Wednesday's General Audience, and will end the week with Sunday's Angelus prayer. 


JRB/JC
CTV
FL
-PR
Up:AC

