All news  

Pope celebrates Mass in Milan: Do not just be 'spectators'. Look to the present without fear

2017-03-27

The pope spent more than 20 minutes waving to the million pilgrims who came to Monza Park to participate in the Mass he celebrated during his visit to Milan.

Touching on the teachings of the Gospel of the day, Pope Francis denounced that in today's world numbers are more important than people.

POPE FRANCIS
"There is speculation about the poor and the migrants, there is speculation about the young people and their future. Everything seems to be reduced to figures, leaving, on the other hand, that the daily lives of so many families are tinged with precariousness and insecurity.”

Faced with the prospect of an unstable future and so many challenges, the pope said that it is not true that it is impossible to change things. Each person, he said, can have a starring role if he tries to get involved.

POPE FRANCIS
"We do not want to remain facing so many painful situations, like mere spectators looking at the sky waiting for the rain to stop. Everything that is happening demands that we look at the present with fearlessness."

The pope said that Christians who want to change the world must keep "trusting” God when difficult moments arrive, because nothing is impossible for Him.

Cardinal Angelo Scola thanked him at the end of the ceremony for the gestures, messages and style of his whole pontificate, not just this trip. The pope applauded his announcement that the local Caritas would deliver 55 houses for people without resources. The cardinal's emotion was evident when the speech ended and his voice cracked.


JRB/MB
CTV
SV
-BN
Up:JRB

