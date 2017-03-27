Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope's animated lunch with 100 prisoners in Milan prison

2017-03-27

The inmates at the St. Vittore jail excitedly recall that the pope made them forget their fate, even if for only a few minutes.

Pope Francis greeted them each one by one and told them that he sees them as brothers. These words were transmitted into emotions that were felt throughout. The prisoners received the pope with applause ...

... a lot of applause.

Even still, there was more applause.

So much so that Pope Francis, before sitting at the table to eat, said this.

"I could say: lots of applause, lots of applause but afterwards they won't feed us. May the Lord bless everyone, bless this lunch, those who have prepared it, our families and give peace to our heart. Amen. Enjoy your meal!"

Pope Francis had lunch with 100 detainees, without any special regime. He ate the same thing as them: pasta, since what else could it be in Italy?

In total, he spent three hours with them and even nodded off in the chaplain's room.


JRB/MB
CTV
FL
-BN
Up:JRB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311