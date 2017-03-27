Pope's animated lunch with 100 prisoners in Milan prison

The inmates at the St. Vittore jail excitedly recall that the pope made them forget their fate , even if for only a few minutes.





Pope Francis greeted them each one by one and told them that he sees them as brothers. These words were transmitted into emotions that were felt throughout. The prisoners received the pope with applause ...





... a lot of applause.





Even still, there was more applause.





So much so that Pope Francis, before sitting at the table to eat, said this.





"I could say: lots of applause, lots of applause but afterwards they won't feed us. May the Lord bless everyone, bless this lunch, those who have prepared it, our families and give peace to our heart. Amen. Enjoy your meal!"





Pope Francis had lunch with 100 detainees , without any special regime. He ate the same thing as them: pasta, since what else could it be in Italy?





In total, he spent three hours with them and even nodded off in the chaplain's room.









