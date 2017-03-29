Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13

March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017

March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis calls for protection of civilians trapped in Mosul

2017-03-29

The pope began the General Audience traveling in popemobile in St. Peter's Square and stopping to greet the little ones.

During the meeting, Pope Francis greeted an interreligious delegation from Iraq. He asked them to continue working to build peace and prosperity through reconciliation and harmony between ethnic and religious groups. He then denounced the situation of the 400,000 civilians trapped in Mosul. At least 200 died last Thursday during a bombing from the international anti-jihadist coalition.

POPE FRANCIS
"My thoughts are with the citizens trapped in the western neighborhoods of Mosul, and those displaced because of the war, to whom I feel united in suffering. I renew to everyone, my request to work with all the forces to protect the civilians, which is an imperative and urgent obligation."

Pope Francis also continued his catechesis on hope. He reflected again on Abraham, who did not lose hope even though he did not see the promises of God fulfilled.

POPE FRANCIS
"We too are called to live a hope like that of Abraham, which is not based on human reasoning, predictions or calculation, but is rooted in faith in the Word of God."

The pope also recalled the relationship between faith and hope, and stressed that God will always fulfill what he has promised in the Gospel.

POPE FRANCIS
"I'd like to ask you a question. We, all of us, are we convinced of this? Are we convinced that God loves us and that everything he has promised us is going to be fulfilled? But Father, how much do we have to pay for this? It has a price: open the heart. Open your heart. And this force of God will bring you forth, and will work miracles. It will teach you what hope is."

Curiously, there was a group of British parliamentarians who the pope greeted, who were following relations with the Holy See, as Brexit is officially set in motion today.


JMB/MB
CTV
S
- BN
Up:JC

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311