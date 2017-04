L atest News

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday. March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.

Colosseum's Way of the Cross meditations written by female biblical scholar March 31, 2017. Anne-MariePelletier'smeditations will be read during the event on Good Friday.

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13 March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima. March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.

Complete program of pope's trip to Fatima on May 12-13 March 20, 2017. The Vatican has published Pope Francis' program for his upcoming trip to Fatima.

Pope Francis Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017 March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017 March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly. March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.

Pope Francis will travel to Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017 March 18, 2017. In response to the invitation from the President of the Republic, the Bishops of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Grand Imam of the Mosque of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayyib, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 28 to 29 April 2017, visiting the city of Cairo. The programme of the trip will be published shortly.

Pope Francis Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24 March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24 March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican. March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.